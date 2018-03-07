BMC to make pothole mix it imports from Austria, Israel in Worli

After numerous failed attempts at fixing pothole-riddled roads in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has now decided to manufacture the pothole mix at its Worli plant.

The civic body, with the help of a German firm, will manufacture pothole mix it imported in the past. Officials said it will help the BMC save money despite using quality material.

The decision to manufacture pothole mix was taken to reduce expenditure on material imported from Austria and Israel. Also, the Worli plant is being upgraded and work to manufacture pothole mix will begin soon.

Currently, the BMC pays Rs130 per kg for pothole mix it imports from Midas Touch [Austria] and Smart Fill [Israel]. Once the BMC starts manufacturing its own mix, the price will drastically fall to Rs28 per kg.

Officials said potholes can be fixed using the imported mix within minutes and is useful during monsoon.

A senior BMC official said, “The imported material delivered satisfactory results, but it is expensive. We require tonnes of pothole mix for repairing roads during monsoon. Making it at our own plant is a feasible option. We will procure chemicals from the German company to make an efficient mix.”