Mumbai News / BMC to revamp two gardens at Bandra

BMC to revamp two gardens at Bandra

mumbai Updated: Jan 29, 2020 23:53 IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to redevelop two sea-facing gardens at Bandra Bandstand and turn them into sunset viewing points.

The two gardens, located at Bandra Bandstand Promenade near Rotary Park, have an uninterrupted view of the Arabian Sea but are not being used by citizens owing to a lack of facilities.

The BMC’s garden infrastructure cell has therefore decided to spend around ₹1 crore to redevelop and beautify the two gardens that were previously being looked after a private organisation under the open space caretaking policy.

As part of the redevelopment, the gardens will undergo an upgrade of landscape, flora-fauna and will have benches and other facilities installed to attract more visitors.

The two gardens already have gazebos where musical shows used to be organised.

“We have received administrative approval to carry out the redevelopment work and now we are going to float bids for the redevelopment of the two gardens,” said a BMC official from the garden department.

Local Congress corporator Asif Zakaria had in 2018 proposed redevelopment of the two gardens. “The location yields a lot of attraction and can be turned into a beautiful sunset point for visitors,” he said.

