e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / BMC to test symptomatic corporators involved in food distribution work

BMC to test symptomatic corporators involved in food distribution work

mumbai Updated: May 01, 2020 23:19 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
Hindustantimes
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to test corporators displaying Covid-19 symptoms, who are involved in food distribution to the needy.

According to the decision by the BMC taken on Friday, those corporators who are involved in food distribution and relief work amid the Covid-19 lockdown will be tested for the coronavirus if they display any symptoms.

If required, the civic body will also test the corporators’ family members.

The decision was taken following the death of a BMC official who was involved in food distribution work in Dharavi. Post this, several BMC officials who were involved in the work were tested for Covid-19.

However, the BMC decided to also test symptomatic corporators considering they are working on behalf of the BMC and are involved in food distribution and relief work.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC, said, “We are screening all frontline staffers like policemen, security staff, drivers, etc. Corporators also are part of the same. Through screening, if anyone is found symptomatic, we can always conduct tests on such corporators.”

According to BMC officials, family members of the corporators will only be tested if the corporator tests positive.

“A corporator can also be tested in case he had gone to some area to distribute food, and if a large number of citizens from that area get infected after the visit. In this case, the corporator also becomes a high-risk contact, and will be screened along with family members,” said a BMC official.

top news
‘Give Delhi a break’: Govt may ask Centre to tweak red zone rule for capital
‘Give Delhi a break’: Govt may ask Centre to tweak red zone rule for capital
India extends Covid-19 lockdown with less restrictions: Explained in 9 FAQS
India extends Covid-19 lockdown with less restrictions: Explained in 9 FAQS
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
First time since nationwide lockdown, Kerala sees no new Covid-19 case
First time since nationwide lockdown, Kerala sees no new Covid-19 case
Meghan Markle loses first round in newspaper lawsuit
Meghan Markle loses first round in newspaper lawsuit
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
What lockdown extension means for the economy: Abheek Barua explains
What lockdown extension means for the economy: Abheek Barua explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news