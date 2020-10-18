Body of Cox and Kings staff found on railway track in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 04:30 IST

A 38-year-old man who was found dead near Titwala railway station has been identified as Sagar Deshpande, chartered accountant and general manager of travel company, Cox & Kings (India). Deshpande was reported missing on October 11. He is survived by his parents and sister.

On October 11, Deshpande left his house in Thane, saying he needed to go to Titwala for official work. When he didn’t return, his father filed a missing person report on the same day at Naupada police station. On October 12, Kalyan government Railway police (GRP) received a call at 6.30am about a man lying on the tracks between Titwala and Khadavli railway stations. The man was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Kalyan GRP circulated his description among police personnel groups and on Saturday, Naupada police identified him as Deshpande.

Assistant police inspector Valmiki Shardul of Kalyan GRP said a probe is underway to ascertain if Deshpande’s death was accidental.

Deshpande had worked with Cox and Kings for 10 years and had been questioned by Mumbai Police’s economic offences wing. There are allegations that the company had carried out fraud of approximately ₹20,000 crore. Cox and Kings was also under the Enforcement Directorate’s scanner (ED) for its involvement in alleged money laundering by Yes Bank. Earlier this month, ED had arrested Cox and Kings’s former chief financial officer Anil Khandelwal and internal auditor Naresh Jain.