Bombay HC confirms death for Nashik man who killed his pregnant daughter

Aug 06, 2019

The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday confirmed the death penalty given to a Nashik resident by a trial court, on the grounds that he had murdered his nine-month pregnant daughter and his unborn grandchild in a planned manner.

In 2013, Eknath Kumbharkar strangulated his daughter to avenge the alleged disrepute she brought to him by marrying outside the caste.

A division bench of justices BP Dharmadhikari and Swapna Joshi held that Kumbharkar broke the traditional value of

a father-daughter relationship.

He murdered her daughter in cold blood.

In light of these observations, the bench held that the crime fell under the rarest of rare case, and hence he deserved a death penalty.

The bench was hearing the confirmation of death sentence given to Kumbharkar by trial court in 2017.

Additional public prosecutor Prajakta Shinde told the high court bench that the man deceitfully got his daughter to accompany him and later strangled her.

