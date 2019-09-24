Bombay HC order on Mahul to affect infra projects: Rahul Shewale

mumbai

The Bombay HC’s order restraining the state from resettling slum dwellers or project-affected people [PAPs] in Mahul is likely to affect infrastructure projects, said South Central MP Rahul Shewale.

Mahul falls under Shewale’s constituency .

“This may affect infrastructure projects and hence we need to find alternative sites [to resettle PAPs] at the earliest,” said Shewale.

State officials point that resettling is a major challenge for undertaking high-ticket projects. “People always resist the idea of shifting outside the city limits and hence Mahul was a good strategic location,” said a state government official. “If we now outline new areas outside city limits, it will be a gigantic work and this will only delay the projects.”

The HC on Monday directed the state to offer permanent alternative accommodation to around 5,500 families, who are “compelled” to live in Mahul, a highly-polluted industrial area. It also said the state should pay each family a monthly rent of ₹15,000 and additional ₹45,000 as security deposit, till the time alternative accommodation is available.

BMC officials held a meeting with municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi to work out the issue. “It is not possible to give them [people resettled in Mahul] alternate accommodation at the moment and hence we will pay them the rent and security deposit,” said a BMC official.

Also, the state’s move to create transit accommodations is not taking off owing to the slump in the realty sector. The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), which used to build transit camps, is today plagued by lack of land. Besides, the redevelopment of government land which would have led to huge scale creation of transits is struck slump in the market.

