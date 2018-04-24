Bombay high court orders immediate reconstruction of Carnac bridge

The Bombay high court (HC) on Monday directed the Central Railway (CR) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to immediately take up the reconstruction of Carnac rail overbridge at the Masjid Bunder railway station on the central line.

The bench of Justice Naresh Patil and Justice Girish Kulkarni issued the directive after noticing that the railway bridge division had declared the bridge dilapidated and beyond repair, and said it required to be demolished immediately.

The city traffic police had stopped heavy traffic on the bridge since August 2014, after it was found to be unsafe.

The judges also took into consideration the fact that BMC had already deposited with CR the amount required to demolish the 150-year-old bridge.

Moreover, CR had already approved the general design of the new bridge and the contract for reconstruction had been awarded. The work order wasn’t yet issued due to the pendency of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Mazgaon resident, Kamlakar Shenoy.

Shenoy, a 58-year-old businessman, approached the high court, complaining about the lack of alternative to the demolished Hancock Bridge near Sandhurst Road railway station. He also raised the issue of the Carnac bridge.

The bench said the authorities should not have held up demolition of the old bridge, especially when it has already been declared dilapidated and beyond repair, merely because of the pending PIL.