Book tickets to Konkan from today

Your travel to Konkan by road this Holi festival will be smoother. The Maharashtra State Road Transport department is providing additional bus services between February 25 and March 1.

The festival of colours sees lakhs of residents from Kalyan and Dombivli travelling to their native place.

One can pre-book tickets at Vitthalwadi, Kalyan and Dombivli depots from February 25 (Sunday).

To avoid standing in long queues at depots while booking tickets, one can even book tickets online or get them booked through private agents.

“The facility is provided to ease commute from Kalyan and Dombivli areas to Konkan. Every year, lakhs of people travel to Konkan for Holi, “said Muralidhar Shirke, president of Konkan passengers’ association.

“The preparations to allot additional buses during the festival begin in advance. We prepare the list of routes to be included in the services and send it to the state transport department. Based on this, the buses are provided,” said Shirke.

Around 100 buses ply to Konkan during Holi from Vitthalwadi and Kalyan state transport depot. This time, 25 more buses are reserved for group bookings.

“There are several residents who plan to visit Konkan in groups for them we have kept buses reserved for group booking,” added Shirke.

The bus service will be available to Ratnagiri, Kase-Makhjan, Devrukh, Guhagar,Chindrawal (Garathewadi),Chiplun, Dhapoli, Poladpur, Mahad, Kalmani, Ovli,Diveagaar, Ambavade,Kotwal and Alibaug.

“I visit my native in Chiplun every year for the festival to celebrate the occasion with my family. The celebrations overthere is carried out in traditional way. The additional buses helps us reach our native place conveniently,”said Sumant Shirur, 34, who resides in Chinchpada,Kalyan (East).

Booking starts from February 25

Book ticket at ST bus depot at Vitthalwadi and Kalyan Book ticket online at your home Book it online through agents.