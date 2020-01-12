Brace for a bumpy ride as road repair works get delayed

mumbai

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 23:54 IST

Bumpy rides are in store for motorists this year after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) delayed the start of repairs of around 400 roads in the city, at an estimated cost of ₹800 crore.

The BMC has now finalised contractors to repair crucial roads in the city, as part of their post-monsoon repair work.

However, due to the administrative delay, BMC has to now finalise these contracts at overpriced bids, which are up to 10% above the estimated cost.

Citizen activists and experts blamed the BMC for such a massive delay, which may result in bad roads throughout the year.

Every year, the civic body earmarks crucial roads that require resurfacing or reconstruction, to be taken up immediately post-monsoon, which is known as the ‘fair season’ of the year.

This year, repair work of around 400 roads was delayed after confusion over BMC’s 60-40 payment plan, which states that 60% payment would be given after work completion and 40% in phases till the end of the defect liability period (period for a contractor to maintain roads).

The BMC realised that the tenders floated did not have this new payment plan, so they cancelled and reissued the tenders, which caused the delay.

As BMC is now set to issue work orders by this month, the repair work of crucial roads may not be completed before the arrival of monsoon, when the work should ideally stop.

However, the municipal corporation is hoping to finish maximum repair work before monsoon starts.

“Works worth ~285 crore have been finalised at 10% above the estimated cost. For roads with DLP of five years, 5% to 6% above the estimate was finalised. Bids, where negotiations did not reach an agreement, will be retendered. Repair work will start soon,” said Vijay Singhal, additional municipal commissioner (roads and traffic department).