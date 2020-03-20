e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Brazilian man held for smuggling cocaine worth ₹1.6 cr

Brazilian man held for smuggling cocaine worth ₹1.6 cr

mumbai Updated: Mar 20, 2020 00:24 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Hindustantimes
         

A 23-year-old Brazilian national was arrested by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Wednesday for smuggling ₹1.6-crore worth cocaine stuffed in 53 plastic capsules which he had ingested in his body.

The accused, Jose Domingues, was coming from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia and had landed at CSMIA on March 14, when he was detained on suspicion of drug smuggling. He was arrested on Wednesday, said an AIU officer.

During questioning, Domingues confessed to ingesting 53 capsules containing cocaine. “He ejected 35 capsules at the airport but had to be admitted to Sir JJ Hospital where he ejected the remaining 18 capsules. The capsules contained high-quality cocaine worth ₹1.6 crore,” said the official. The accused was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday and arrested.

Further probe revealed Domingues worked as a carrier for a drug racket in Brazil, an AIU source said. Investigators are trying to collect information about the person who was to accept delivery of the drugs in Mumbai.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for smuggling a commercial quantity of the drug.

top news
Delhi gang-rape convicts to hang, rules high court after 90-minute hearing
Delhi gang-rape convicts to hang, rules high court after 90-minute hearing
Covid-19 LIVE: Italy overtakes China’s coronavirus death toll
Covid-19 LIVE: Italy overtakes China’s coronavirus death toll
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Covid-19 outbreak: No foreign flights in India for a week, work-from-home for private sector
Covid-19 outbreak: No foreign flights in India for a week, work-from-home for private sector
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri laud PM Modi’s speech on coronavirus
Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri laud PM Modi’s speech on coronavirus
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
Coronavirus | PM’s ‘curfew’ call; celebs react; death toll rises: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | PM’s ‘curfew’ call; celebs react; death toll rises: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreak LivePM Modi on Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news