Bullet train: Terminus at BKC will be three-level underground structure with food court, shops

The proposed terminus at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train service will be a three-storey underground structure, said officials with the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRC), an entity formed by the Union railway ministry to execute the project.

As per the NHSRC design, the BKC terminus will have six platforms for the trains at the lowest floor of the three-level station.

The structure, which will be near the headquarters of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), will have shops, ticket counters and a food court at the middle level, while the top floor will be used as the station administrative office and for equipment needed for train operations.

“We will provide a variety of facilities for commuters on the second floor, including recreational activities,” said a senior NHSRC official, who did not wish to be named.

The 508-km bullet train corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will run underground in the city, up to Thane creek, after which it will be elevated.

The plot on which the station will be constructed is also likely to have an International Financial Service Centre (IFSC), to be built by the state government. However, this plan has not yet been finalised.

The 12 stations on the corridor will be BKC, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati