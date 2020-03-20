Buses, cabs for quarantined persons

mumbai

Anticipating an increase in the number of patients who would be quarantined after being screened at Mumbai airport, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday announced that it will arrange buses and taxis to ferry such passengers to their hometowns from the airport. BMC in a statement said this facility is being offered keeping in mind the increasing number of passengers who have been asked to remain in home quarantine for 14 days, and to ensure that they do not travel in public transport. “Mumbai will be falling short of rooms to accommodate the increasing number of quarantined persons. Therefore, it was decided to ferry such persons, if the number is big enough, on buses and if their destinations are within 300km from Mumbai. If their numbers are small or the distance of their destination is more than 300km, they may be sent by taxis. The persons should bear the expenses.”

Gurudwaras restrict new patients

While members of the Sikh community have been striving to provide 550 beds to cancer patients across the city, they have currently restricted the entry of new patients as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak. The community has also temporarily suspended its langar. Satnam Singh Dham of Sri Guru Nanak Sewak Jatha at Chunnabhatti, said Baisakhi celebrations, scheduled to be held in April, have been cancelled.

Staff booked for obstructing cops from duty

A group of 20 to 25 call centre employees were booked by Kasarvadavli police on Friday for disturbing peace and obstructing police officers from performing duty. The employees were standing outside their office in Sai Nagar area, near Gaimukh around 1.30am on Friday when they were told by police officers not to crowd as per state government norms. When the employees retaliated, it led to a scuffle. A case under sections 37 (3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act and section 188 (disobedience of a public servant’s order) of the IPC was registered against unidentified persons.

After 64-yr-old’s death, Ghatkopar residents panic

After the death of a 64-year-old Covid-19 patient from Tilak Nagar, the municipal medical officer of N-ward has been receiving panic calls from members of various societies in Ghatkopar area to conduct a check on their neighbour’s travel history. Some residents have also been receiving fake messages about people testing positive in their area. Bhupendra Patil, medical officer for Ghatkopar, said over the past three days, he has received calls from more than 50 societies. “As soon as we receive a complaint, our team rushes there to check. But we have been receiving many complaints from the residents who have not seen their neighbours for a few days,” said Patil.

Consumers must pay power bills online: MSEDCL

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), Palghar, have asked the consumers to pay the bills using online payment system in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Kiran Nagaonkar, superintending engineer, Palghar, said, “To prevent crowding, we have urged consumers to pay their bills online till March 31.” Meanwhile, the Tribal Development Department has issued a directive to send the students studying in ashramshalas to their homes.

Shared auto, cab services shut in Kalyan, Dombivli

Thane district collector has put a ban on shared transport services like shared auto-rickshaws and cabs among others till March 31. This move will affect commuters in Kalyan, Dombivli, Shahad, Ulhasnagar and Ambernath where most services operate only on share-basis. The Konkan division of auto and taxi union in Kalyan, Dombivli has called a three-day shutdown till Sunday, after which the decision will be taken on resuming the services. Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar said normal auto and cab services will remain operational.

Cops ask couple to stay at home After dubai trip

A couple from Thakurli, who returned from Dubai a few days ago, were asked to be home quarantined by Ramnagar police on Thursday to control the spread of Covid-19. Following complaints by neighbours fearing spread of the disease, the police advised the couple to remain home quarantined. “The couple returned from Dubai around 15 days ago. After other residents got to know about their travel history, they approached the police. We went to their place and asked them to stay at home. We have also informed the civic health department about it.”

Kalyan couple tie knot at home, wear masks

A couple from Kalyan tied the knot at their home on Friday to avoid crowding at hall and prevent spread of the Covid-19. Rupesh Jadhav, 30, a resident of Chikanghar, Kalyan (West) and Priyanka Jadhav, 30, had decided to tie the knot on March 22 at a Kalyan marriage hall. But due to the shutdown, the couple decided to tie a knot at home in presence of 10 family members and a priest. The couple wore masks and cleaned their hands with sanitiser before the rituals.

BMC postpones lottery for ICSE, CBSE schools

The lottery for admissions to the newly opened CBSE and ICSE schools under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been postponed in view of the Covid-19 outbreak. The lottery was supposed to be conducted between March 26 and 28 for the 640 seats in the two schools. “New dates will be decided later, depending on the situation,” said Ashutosh Salil, joint municipal commissioner, BMC.

250 staff locked inside office for coronavirus test

Over 250 employees of an IT company were locked inside their office building at Airoli by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) after one of their employees tested positive for the coronavirus. “We did not allow any employee to leave the building to ensure none of them were infected. On Friday morning, we tested all employees before letting them go. The infected employee had already quarantined himself,” said Sandeep Malvi, PRO, TMC.

Employers violating orders to be punished

Following chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s directive to companies to enable work from home for employees, Navi Mumbai police have started visiting offices and bars to ensure closure. Till Friday, citizens complained of offices working at strength of 100% in Vashi, Rabale, Mahape and Ghansoli. “We will take action against employers If they are violating the directive,” said Pankaj Dahane, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.