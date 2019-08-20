Buses parked illegally 2nd time? BMC will seize them

mumbai

Continuing its drive against illegal parking, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), along with Mumbai Police, will now seize and auction private buses found parked illegally a second time, starting September 1.

On Monday, civic chief Praveen Pardeshi released a press note and wrote to the city police commissioner to step up action against such repeat offenders. Currently, the civic body fines ₹15,000 for the first offence.

According to BMC’s press release, there is space for around 3,495 buses at 24 bus depots and 37 BEST terminals, available at reasonable rates. “However, it has been noted that since July 7, the parking spaces have been used only 421 times. This is an average of 20 buses daily. Only 371 buses have a monthly pass,” the press release reads.

“We have parking space more than 3,000 buses but it is barely being used. We want to encourage bus drivers to use these spots and then we can concentrate on the constraints. We also have arrangements for the drivers and the cleaners to stay at the depot overnight,” said Pardeshi.

However, bus associations have claimed that the move is not likely to help. KV Shetty, member of Mumbai Bus Malak Sangathna, said, “There is not enough space for the buses and at night; there are no provisions for bus drivers and cleaners to stay at the depots; and there are no facilities to wash the buses. For the monthly pass, we are charged ₹2,000 for 12 hours a day. As soon as the 12-hour period ends, BEST staff shoos us away. The timings should be flexible.”

