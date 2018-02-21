Mumbai businessman Pramod Goenka goes missing in Africa

Mumbai -based businessman Pramod Goenka has been reported missing from Mozambique in Africa since Saturday. The 52-year-old jeweller is the brother of Vinod Goenka, the chairman of DB Realty, a well-known construction firm.

The Juhu police received an application from Pramod Goenka’s son Yash on Monday, stating that his father has been missing since Saturday on his business trip to Africa.

Sunil Ghosalkar, senior police inspector of Juhu police station said, “We have received an application, based on which we have registered a missing case. We are coordinating with the all the investigative agencies to trace Pramod.”

The application mentions Goenka was travelling to Maputo to meet a businessman named Kothari, who is also reported to be missing, according to sources.

Sources say Goenka could have been kidnapped by a criminal gang in Africa. The suspicion arose after his friend received some pictures of him purportedly in the gang’s custody.

Goenka, who owns a jewellery business, had boarded a flight to Maputo, the capital city of Mozambique in eastern Africa, to meet Kothari for a business deal. The police officers said that according to call data records, Pramod’s last call was made on Saturday after which his phone was switched off.