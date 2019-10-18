Calf rescued from nullah in Thane after 22 hours

mumbai

Almost 22 hours after it was stuck in a nullah near a residential area at Shastri Nagar in Thane, a male calf was rescued by the fire brigade officials and cattle pen department on Friday.

The calf, around five years old, fractured his left hind leg and was sent to Society for Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals (SPCA) hospital in Thane.

Santosh Kadam, chief of disaster management department, said, “A local resident saw a calf stuck in the nullah, near Laxmi Park Society. He thought the calf would walk out of the nullah on its own. Later, he saw that the calf was still there. Residents alerted us. We along with the fire department started rescue operation. The cattle pen department also joined in the operation.”

A crane was used to pull the calf out of the nullah. A harness was tied to the crane and the calf was pulled out by the harness.

Kishore Kadam, an employee of the pen department, said, “The calf must have walked around 3km from the firing range in Yeoor as the nullah originates from there. It does not seem to have fallen inside as there are not much external injures apart from the fractured leg.”

“It can walk and does not have any other injury. It is only limping,” added Kadam.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 23:41 IST