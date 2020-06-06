e-paper
Cancel board exams, Yuva Sena writes to CBSE, ICSE heads

mumbai Updated: Jun 06, 2020 00:36 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Shiv Sena’s student wing Yuva Sena has written to the heads of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) boards demanding the cancellation of Class 10 and 12 board exams which are scheduled to take place in July.

“Students are under a lot of stress due to the current crisis and rescheduling exams is only going to add to the pressure. We have requested both the boards to cancel the remaining papers, and mark students on the basis of their previous performance in internal assessments,” said Sainath Durge, core team member of Yuva Sena.

On June 3, the state government wrote to the heads of these boards requesting them not to conduct exams in July as per the schedule and push them further or to mark students on the basis of their internal evaluation for the entire year.

While eight papers of ISC (Class 12) exam have been rescheduled, six papers of ICSE (Class 10) have been pushed further. As per the board’s revised schedule, the papers for ICSE would now be held between July 2 and 12 while ISC exams would be held between July 1 and 14. Similarly, CBSE announced that all the remaining papers for Class 12 would be conducted between July 1 and July 15.

Parents said it would be fair to cancel exams altogether. “Especially in a city like Mumbai, the risk would remain for the next few months and we don’t want our children to take all that stress,” said a parent from Andheri.

On Saturday, state government officials and heads of both boards would meet virtually to arrive at a decision in this regard.

