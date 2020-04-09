CAPA urges govt to review decision on advance bookings for domestic flights

mumbai

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 19:37 IST

Aviation think tank Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) has urged the government to review its decision to allow airlines to open advance bookings for domestic sector for operations from April 15. Calling the move unfair to consumers, the agency said it was not right to allow advance bookings without making a decision on lifting the lockdown and working out the structure of the transition post the lockdown. It said the civil aviation ministry should allow bookings as and when lockdown is lifted.

It also suggested that bookings should be allowed only on the sectors operated by Indian airlines during transition and not the entire network.

Airlines declined to comment on CAPA’s statement.