e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / CAPA urges govt to review decision on advance bookings for domestic flights

CAPA urges govt to review decision on advance bookings for domestic flights

mumbai Updated: Apr 09, 2020 19:37 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Hindustantimes
         

Aviation think tank Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) has urged the government to review its decision to allow airlines to open advance bookings for domestic sector for operations from April 15. Calling the move unfair to consumers, the agency said it was not right to allow advance bookings without making a decision on lifting the lockdown and working out the structure of the transition post the lockdown. It said the civil aviation ministry should allow bookings as and when lockdown is lifted.

It also suggested that bookings should be allowed only on the sectors operated by Indian airlines during transition and not the entire network.

Airlines declined to comment on CAPA’s statement.

top news
In Pak script for Kashmir, 230 terrorists in waiting mode at the border
In Pak script for Kashmir, 230 terrorists in waiting mode at the border
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies 21 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies 21 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Vital to keep warships free of Covid-19, says Navy chief
Vital to keep warships free of Covid-19, says Navy chief
Maharashtra reports 229 Covid-19 cases in a day, state total at 1,346
Maharashtra reports 229 Covid-19 cases in a day, state total at 1,346
MG Hector diesel BS 6 launched, price starts at ₹13.88 lakh
MG Hector diesel BS 6 launched, price starts at ₹13.88 lakh
Team India must fight Covid-19 together, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Team India must fight Covid-19 together, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘Some even resigned...’: Safdarjang Hospital doctor flays attack on medics
‘Some even resigned...’: Safdarjang Hospital doctor flays attack on medics
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news