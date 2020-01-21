e-paper
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Car rams into bus on WEH, 5 hurt

Car rams into bus on WEH, 5 hurt

mumbai Updated: Jan 21, 2020 00:45 IST
HT Correspondent
Five people inside a speeding four-wheeler had a miraculous escape, after the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a bus parked in the next lane on the western express highway in Jogeshwari on Monday. The five passengers, including the car driver, are undergoing treatment for minor injuries.

“All the five passengers, including the car driver, sustained minor injuries. The four passengers were drunk, but the driver of the car, identified as Sarvesh Vilas Tawde, was not drunk,” a police officer said.

While speaking to HT, Ankit Goyal, deputy commissioner of police, zone 10, said, “We have arrested the accused after the bus operator registered a complaint with us.”

