Yes Bank crisis: CBI issues look out notice against 7 accused, searches Rana Kapoor’s Worli residence

Rana Kapoor is suspected to be involved in the laundering of Rs 4,300 crore.

mumbai Updated: Mar 09, 2020 17:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Alleged financial irregularities and mismanagement in the bank’s operations surfaced.
Alleged financial irregularities and mismanagement in the bank’s operations surfaced.(Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint)
         

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has opened look out circular against the seven accused, Rana Kapoor, Bindu Rana Kapoor, their daughters Radha, Raakhe and Roshini in connection with Yes Bank crisis. Search by the central agency is also underway at seven places in Mumbai.

Offices of Doit Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd, RKW Developers Pvt Ltd, and DHFL along with the residences of Rana Kapoor in Worli, Kapil Wadhawan in Bandra West, Rana Kapoor’s daughters Rakhi Kapoor Tandon’s and Radha Kapoor Khanna were searched by the central agency.

Alleged financial irregularities and mismanagement in the bank’s operations surfaced on Sunday.

(with ANI inputs)

