CBSE to promote students based on their past performance

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 21:45 IST

In a circular issued on Wednesday, Union HRD ministry announced its decision to promote CBSE students from Classes 1 to 9 and Class 11 on the basis of their previous performance. The ministry has stated that a decision with respect to the remaining exam papers for Classes 10 and 12 board exams will be taken at a later date depending on the situation due to coronavirus in the country.