e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 22, 2019
Home / Mumbai News / Celebrate New Year but don’t flout traffic rules: Thane police

Celebrate New Year but don’t flout traffic rules: Thane police

mumbai Updated: Dec 22, 2019 00:45 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

The Thane traffic department has started a special drive to curb violations ahead of New Year.

The aim is to discourage drink driving in Thane, Mumbra and Kalwa. The drive will continue till December 31.

According to traffic police officers, the drive started on Monday, ahead of New Year celebrations, to alert citizens against any traffic violations.

Police have beefed up security to keep a close watch on Thane citizens and those who are coming in from outside the city limits.

Additional police personnel have been deployed at major junctions in Thane and main roads are being monitored through live surveillance cameras. Traffic officers will ask the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to cancel licences of violators held for drink driving, speeding and signal jumping.

In Mumbra, the traffic police have reported 170 cases this week, whereas Bhiwandi has reported 30 cases.

Other areas with most violations are Kalyan with 85 reports, Ulhasnagar and Vitthalwadi with 55, and Thane city region with 78 cases.

Amit Kale, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “A total of 54 teams are part of a special drive. We are keeping a close eye on violators. Everyone wants to ring in the New Year with celebrations, but one should not flout traffic rules.”

top news
Protests over CAA continue, death toll in UP climbs to 17
Protests over CAA continue, death toll in UP climbs to 17
India, China aim to find mutually acceptable solution to border dispute
India, China aim to find mutually acceptable solution to border dispute
Security in central Delhi stepped up for PM rally
Security in central Delhi stepped up for PM rally
CAA 2019| Congress plans ‘Satyagraha’ at Rajghat
CAA 2019| Congress plans ‘Satyagraha’ at Rajghat
‘Law is violative of basic structure of Constitution’: Jairam Ramesh
‘Law is violative of basic structure of Constitution’: Jairam Ramesh
US builds a force for space wars of the future
US builds a force for space wars of the future
IPL Auction: Unsold overseas XI that can challenge current franchises
IPL Auction: Unsold overseas XI that can challenge current franchises
Watch: NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese FM Wang Yi met for talks on border issue
Watch: NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese FM Wang Yi met for talks on border issue
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News