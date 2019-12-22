Celebrate New Year but don’t flout traffic rules: Thane police

mumbai

The Thane traffic department has started a special drive to curb violations ahead of New Year.

The aim is to discourage drink driving in Thane, Mumbra and Kalwa. The drive will continue till December 31.

According to traffic police officers, the drive started on Monday, ahead of New Year celebrations, to alert citizens against any traffic violations.

Police have beefed up security to keep a close watch on Thane citizens and those who are coming in from outside the city limits.

Additional police personnel have been deployed at major junctions in Thane and main roads are being monitored through live surveillance cameras. Traffic officers will ask the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to cancel licences of violators held for drink driving, speeding and signal jumping.

In Mumbra, the traffic police have reported 170 cases this week, whereas Bhiwandi has reported 30 cases.

Other areas with most violations are Kalyan with 85 reports, Ulhasnagar and Vitthalwadi with 55, and Thane city region with 78 cases.

Amit Kale, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “A total of 54 teams are part of a special drive. We are keeping a close eye on violators. Everyone wants to ring in the New Year with celebrations, but one should not flout traffic rules.”