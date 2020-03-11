Celebrating Holi in the time of coronavirus

mumbai

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 00:30 IST

Holi celebrations across the city were subdued on Tuesday as Mumbaiites decided to stay indoors amid the coronavirus scare, and those who stepped out opted for dry festivities with an aim to save water.

Several big-ticket annual events were cancelled with fears of the new virus spreading at public gatherings. National Sports Club of India (NSCI), which was one of the first organisers to call off their Holi celebrations despite having sold 4,000 passes, said they cancelled the event as a precautionary measure. “The event was sold out. Although there were no restrictions imposed by authorities on holding the event, we decided to take precautionary measures and cancel it,” said Atul Maru, honorary secretary, NSCI, adding that they will be issuing refunds to all those who had purchased tickets.

Several other organisers and even housing societies scrapped their events for the safety of citizens.

“Our housing society members decided to not have water and colour for Holi, but just a small gathering, as there is a fear of coronavirus,” said Dhvani Zatakia, a media professional who stays in a 20-building society at Ghatkopar, adding that there were games for children and lunch for adults.

Other than the virus scare, the society, Zatakia said, also decided to opt for a dry Holi to conserve water.

Shubham Mehta, a lawyer who had plans to celebrate Holi with his friends at Andheri, said events at two of his friends’ societies were cancelled. “None of my friends played Holi this year. It kind of dampened the spirit of the festival. The events were cancelled two days ago because of coronavirus,” said Mehta.

Meanwhile, in a unique celebration on Monday night, residents of Worli set ablaze an effigy of ‘coronasur’ (corona-demon) as Holika, as a symbolic take on destroying the coronavirus.

On the other hand, a group of youngsters started a campaign on social media asking people not to put Puran Polis in the Holika – a tradition where a sweet is given as an offering to the bonfire – instead, distribute them among the needy.

The group distributed around 1,300 Puran Polis to the homeless at Dadar and to cancer patients near Tata Memorial Hospital. “We sent out messages on social media and urged people to not waste food because it will turn into ash once it’s put in the bonfire. We instead fed the poor as part of the festivities,” said Tushar Warang, a volunteer from Grant Road.