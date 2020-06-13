e-paper
Central Railway sets up infrared cameras at CSMT, LTT

Central Railway sets up infrared cameras at CSMT, LTT

mumbai Updated: Jun 13, 2020 22:57 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
The Central Railway (CR) on Saturday introduced infrared cameras at railway stations in the city to conduct thermal screening of passengers. The cameras have been introduced at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT).

“The thermal cameras can cover large areas. It can detect the temperature of multiple people entering at once and record temperature automatically while passengers are on the move,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, CR.

The infrared cameras will also screen on-duty railway officials at CSMT and LTT railway stations.

CR recently introduced digital screens at Nagpur railway station and robotic system at Pune railway stations to conduct thermal screenings of passengers.

