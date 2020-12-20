Central Railway to approach offices to “encourage” staff to travel on Mumbai’s AC local trains

mumbai

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 00:16 IST

After receiving a poor response from passengers on its newly-launched air-conditioned (AC) local services, the Central Railway (CR) has decided to approach offices, whose employees are permitted to travel on trains, to encourage their staffers to undertake the journey on the new locals, with an aim to increase the passenger footfall.

It is a rare step for the railways, as it never had to popularise its suburban train services owing to the high demand.

CR in its appeal will inform office-goers that AC train journeys will cut travel time and cost lesser as compared to cabs.

On Thursday, CR had introduced 10 AC train services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan station on the slow line. The new services operate from Monday to Saturday. However, the services received poor response as only around 50 passengers travelled on AC locals on the first three days. On Saturday until 8pm, only seven passengers had travelled by the AC locals.

“We will use different methods to increase passengers on AC local trains. The journey between CSMT and Kalyan is affordable and time-saving as compared to that by road. We are confident that passengers will increase in the coming days,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

While the fare of a one-way journey between CSMT and Kalyan by a cab costs around ₹1,482, the monthly season pass of the AC local between the two locations is ₹2,135. The journey by train takes 90 minutes, as opposed to 150 minutes by cab.

Passenger associations believe that the railways will witness a rise in commuters travelling in AC locals after trains are made available for all citizens. The association has also asked CR to change the timings of the trains, operate AC locals as additional services and increase their frequency.

“Mumbaiites have witnessed a lot of difficulties during road travel in the past eight months. There will definitely be an increase in the number of AC train passengers after locals restart for all citizens. The timings of the trains will have to be changed according to peak hours. AC trains should be operated as additional services,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.

“We are taking feedback from passengers and changes will be made after it is completed,” said a senior CR official.

Currently, around 5 lakh passengers travel on CR’s mainline every day.