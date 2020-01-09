Central Railway to map drains along tracks

mumbai

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 00:37 IST

Ahead of monsoon 2020, Central Railway (CR) has announced it will commence mapping of drains on its suburban railway tracks for the first time. The origination of the drains, drainage path from railway tracks, and termination location will be studied by the zonal railway to ensure the tracks do not get flooded this year.

Drain mapping will also be used to identify critical locations where waterlogging occurs. The clogged pathways of drains will be cleaned twice before monsoon.

“Train services will not be impacted this monsoon. Improved maintenance, mapping of draining at locations, and raising of tracks will be undertaken at crucial locations,” said Shalabh Goel, divisional railway manager, CR.

CR has also initiated preparations for the monsoon by cleaning drains, raising tracks, and changing ballasts to prevent tracks from getting inundated during heavy rains. Both RC and Western Railway begin their annual monsoon preparations in March.

CR’s services were repeatedly disrupted during monsoon last year.

Overflowing of Mithi river near Sion station resulted in waterlogging of tracks and overflowing of a drain near Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg stations caused suspension of services.