e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Central Railway to map drains along tracks

Central Railway to map drains along tracks

mumbai Updated: Jan 09, 2020 00:37 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

Ahead of monsoon 2020, Central Railway (CR) has announced it will commence mapping of drains on its suburban railway tracks for the first time. The origination of the drains, drainage path from railway tracks, and termination location will be studied by the zonal railway to ensure the tracks do not get flooded this year.

Drain mapping will also be used to identify critical locations where waterlogging occurs. The clogged pathways of drains will be cleaned twice before monsoon.

“Train services will not be impacted this monsoon. Improved maintenance, mapping of draining at locations, and raising of tracks will be undertaken at crucial locations,” said Shalabh Goel, divisional railway manager, CR.

CR has also initiated preparations for the monsoon by cleaning drains, raising tracks, and changing ballasts to prevent tracks from getting inundated during heavy rains. Both RC and Western Railway begin their annual monsoon preparations in March.

CR’s services were repeatedly disrupted during monsoon last year.

Overflowing of Mithi river near Sion station resulted in waterlogging of tracks and overflowing of a drain near Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg stations caused suspension of services.

top news
Iran standing down, Donald Trump says in his address to nation
Iran standing down, Donald Trump says in his address to nation
Bharat Bandh: Violence in Bengal, disruptions in Kerala, Punjab, banking hit all over
Bharat Bandh: Violence in Bengal, disruptions in Kerala, Punjab, banking hit all over
15 foreign envoys to embark on a two-day visit to J-K on today: Govt sources
15 foreign envoys to embark on a two-day visit to J-K on today: Govt sources
Tehran will welcome any Indian initiative to reduce tensions: Iranian envoy
Tehran will welcome any Indian initiative to reduce tensions: Iranian envoy
At the world’s biggest tech show ‘foldable’ design moves beyond phones
At the world’s biggest tech show ‘foldable’ design moves beyond phones
Dhoni, Dhawan big omissions as Laxman picks India squad for T20 WC
Dhoni, Dhawan big omissions as Laxman picks India squad for T20 WC
People are cancelling the same ticket for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak
People are cancelling the same ticket for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak
In Donald Trump’s warning to Iran, jibe at Obama, ‘lethal missile’ threat
In Donald Trump’s warning to Iran, jibe at Obama, ‘lethal missile’ threat
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News