Child rape accused who escaped police custody held in Pune

Ten days after the Kherwadi police nabbed a 23-year-old for kidnapping and raping a minor, he allegedly escaped from the police custody on March 7.

The accused, a native of Pune and the victim’s relative, who was arrested twice for allegedly kidnapping and raping the victim in the past six months, was finally held on Saturday after his escape.

In October last year, he was first arrested under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after a complaint by the victim’s parents, said senior inspector Rajendra Patil of the Kherwadi police station. He was released on bail in December last year and kept in touch with the victim, said Patil.

The victim, a Class 11 student, lives in Bandra (East). Her father, a government employee, approached the Kherwadi police after the accused kidnapped the girl again in February this year. Cops nabbed the accused along with the victim in Pune on March 1and added charges of rape apart from kidnapping, after recording the victim’s statement.

Although he was remanded in police custody for seven days, he managed to escape the police station when a constable was putting handcuffs on him to take him to the court after his custody came to an end on March 7, said an officer.

Several police formed to trace him were unable to do so as he reached Pune. Two days ago a police team went to Pune acting on a tip-off and finally arrested him on Saturday night, said Patil. The accused was produced in court on Sunday and remanded in judicial custody.