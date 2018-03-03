CIDCO assigns plot, Kharghar to soon have its own J&K Bhavan

Kharghar will soon have its own Jammu and Kashmir Bhavan, as the CIDCO has now sanctioned its construction.

The plot for the project, which is located in sector 16, was approved by the CIDCO’s board of directors last week. This will be the tenth state bhavan land that has been allotted in the city by the CIDCO.

“CIDCO has allotted a number of plots to different states of the country where their respective socio-cultural programmes and event are held,” said Mohan Ninawe, senior public relations officer, CIDCO.

Currently, the city has state bhavans of Uttaranchal, Orissa, Assam, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Uttar Pradesh in Vashi’s sector 30A, near the station area. There is also a Gujarat Bhavan in Vashi’s sector 15. “Several of these bhavans have been constructed by CIDCO and handed over to the respective states,” Ninawe said. “At present, work is on at the Uttar Pradesh Bhavan.”

According to Ninawe, as there is not much open space left in Vashi, CIDCO has decided to give land in Kharghar’s sector 16.

“It is great to hear that we will have a bhavan of our state here in Navi Mumbai. I hope our government takes up construction at the earliest,” said Abdul Gafoor Gani, 38, a Kashmiri native and resident of Kharghar. “It will be a great platform not just for Kashmiris but also for others to get a first-hand experience of the most beautiful place in the world and what its people have to offer.”