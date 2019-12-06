Citizens demanding underground Metros to form human chain

mumbai

With chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray reviewing several infrastructure projects started by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, citizens in Mumbai have renewed their demand for underground Metro corridors in the suburbs.

This Saturday, citizens from various forums, who want underground Metro-2B (DN Nagar-Mandale), Metro-4 (Wadala-Thane-Kasarvadavali) and Metro-6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli), will form a human chain in Powai to highlight their demands. Sonali Mishra, a resident of Powai, who is part of a forum demanding an underground Metro-6, said more than 200 people are expected to gather in Powai on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court restrained the MMRDA from chopping trees for Metro-4. Nishant Bangera, a Thane resident , said, “We want to use this opportunity of a new regime. We are going to put up a united front in demanding sustainable infrastructure for the suburbs. If the state can put a stay on Aarey car-shed, there are 3,000 trees which are going to be affected by the Metro-4, too.”

Nitin Killawala, who has been spearheading the movement for underground Metros, said the human chain is “the first step” towards a “massive revival for the demand”.

Residents of Juhu and the H-West ward earlier wrote to the CM, seeking a meeting with representatives for an underground Metro-2B.