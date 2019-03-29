Citizens’ victory: BMC won’t cut 137 trees

The civic body’s gardens department has sent back a proposal to cut and transplant 137 trees along the Andheri-Kurla road and a service road next to the road after citizens objected to the same. The proposal, which was put forward by the Storm Water Drain department (SWD) to improve drainage along roads in the western suburbs, sought to cut down 46 trees and transplant 91 trees. But at a March 27 hearing, more than 15 suggestions and objections were filed following which the proposal was sent back.

The proposal was put forward for the improvement of roadside drains along the Andheri Kurla Road to RK Singh Road (Old Nagardas Road) and from RK Singh Road to Parsi Panchayat service road in Andheri (East).

A senior official who was present at the hearing said, “Usually during such hearings not more than 2-3 people turn up, but in this case more than 15 suggestions and objections were filed.” The SWD will now have to try to reduce the number of trees affected.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 04:44 IST