City cases rise to 235; civic body seals off 212 more areas

mumbai

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 23:14 IST

Figures released by the Mumbai civic body on Thursday showed an increase of 57 coronavirus cases and three deaths, taking the total number of cases in the city to 235.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that 17 new cases were detected on Thursday, whereas 40 Covid-19 patients have been identified through private laboratory tests over the past four days.

Meanwhile, the BMC has sealed off 212 areas and has taken over 10,000 rooms in hotels, residential complexes to accommodate those who have to be quarantined.

Municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi told HT, “Yes, the number of coronavirus patients is increasing by the day. In order to deal with the situation, we have already sealed off 191 areas and will increase this further to prevent spread of disease.”

Pardeshi added, “Till date, the civic body has taken over almost 10,000 rooms from the different hotels, lodges, residential complexes and vacant flats of builders across the city. This is where we are planning to keep quarantined suspected patients.’’

The BMC has also tied up with the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), under which MHADA decided to give 625 vacant homes that can be used for quarantine facilities. These include 265 flats in Mankhurd colony, 170 rooms in Charkop and 190 homes in Kandivli’s Mahavir Nagar, informed a senior BMC official.

This move of MHADA came after the municipal commissioner came out with an order for requisitioning of empty residential buildings, lodges, hotels, dharmashalas, clubs, exhibition centres, colleges, hostels, dormitories, residential cruise ships, marriage halls, gymkhanas, banquet halls, institutions with immediate effect during last week

This was the largest increase in the number of cases within a day in the state, said officials from the state health department. A day after a Dharavi resident who had contracted the coronavirus passed away, a 54- year-old sweeper in the locality tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

According to the BMC, the sanitation worker lives in Worli, but works near the Mahim Phatak road in Dharavi. He developed symptoms three days ago, following which, he was quarantined at the SevenHills Hospital in Mumbai, where he tested positive on Thursday.

In addition to this, three civic engineers from C-Ward, which covers areas such as Marine Lines and Charni Road, are home quarantined for 14 days after a 28-year-old junior engineer from the same ward tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. According to BMC officials, the 28-year-old engineer from C-Ward tested positive at Fortis Hospital and immediately, his three colleagues, who were his close contacts, were put on home quarantine for 14 days from Tuesday.

No new cases or deaths in Worli, after 15 cases were confirmed on Wednesday. 192 high-risk persons were moved to Poddar Hospital.

The BMC chief has also given directives that all private hospitals/dispensaries, which are closed amid the coronavirus outbreak in the city should be opened. Many private hospitals in the city are closed to ward off possible infection from the patients.

The BMC has issued a circular on Thursday, saying that action should be taken if private hospitals are not opened and suggested patients should be attended with proper care.