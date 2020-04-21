City now has 813 containment zones

mumbai

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 22:53 IST

A day after the city crossed the 3,000-mark for Covid-19 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday increased the number of containment zones to 813, up from 721 on April 19.

Of the 813, 306 are in the island city, 289 in the western suburbs and 218 in the eastern suburbs.

Containment zones are areas that are sealed by the civic body, with help from the police, after a resident tests positive for Sars-CoV-2 or if close contacts of positive patients reside there. Currently, Worli, Byculla and Dharavi are the most hit areas.

The ward with the highest number of containment zones is G-South (82), which covers Prabhadevi, Worli and Elphinstone Road, followed by K-West, which includes Andheri West in the western suburbs (72). It is followed by L ward in the eastern suburbs (69), which covers Kurla and parts of Sion. The H-East ward of Bandra East in the western suburbs has 58 containment zones.

Over the past few days, containment zones in Mumbai went up from 381 on April 13, to 438 on April 15, 452 on April 17, 575 on April 18 and 721 on April 19.

Meanwhile, an emerging hotspot of Covid-19 cases, Dharavi, is about to reach the 200 mark. The area reported one death due to Covid-19 and 12 new cases. The total number of cases in Dharavi has reached 180, with 12 deaths.

Also, three new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Mahim. A 22-year-old man, 41-year-old woman from Prakash Nagar and a 29-year-old woman from Devdarshan area have tested positive. The total number of cases in Mahim is 17.

Moreover, a fire broke out at Rippon hotel which was turned into a quarantine centre in Mumbai’s Nagpada area. Five fire engines and four jumbo tankers were pressed into service at the ground-plus-three structure, said chief fire officer Prabhat Rahangdale.

Most patients were brought to safety and search for missing persons was on at the time of going to press.