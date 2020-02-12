e-paper
City records 2nd highest min temp in Feb in 10 years

City records 2nd highest min temp in Feb in 10 years

mumbai Updated: Feb 12, 2020 00:59 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
At 22.4 degrees Celsius, Mumbai recorded its second highest February minimum temperature in a decade on Tuesday, which was almost 5 degrees above normal.

South Mumbai recorded 22 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees Celsius above normal.

The highest February minimum temperature for the decade was recorded in 2014 at 22.8 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday in the suburbs was 35.2 degrees Celsius, more than 4 degrees Celsius above normal, while south Mumbai recorded 34.5 degrees Celsius, 4.6 degrees Celsius above normal.

Maximum temperature has shot up by 7.2 degrees Celsius in four days from 28 degrees Celsius on February 7.

“The rise in temperature is expected to continue as wind pattern changed from cool northerly winds to warm easterly surface winds, effectively ending winter conditions in Mumbai,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Independent weather experts also said that the city was witnessing near-surface winds from the east which are increasing the temperature.

The air quality index (AQI) in the city on Tuesday was 161 (moderate) up from Monday’s 157.

It is expected to be 160 (moderate) on Wednesday.

