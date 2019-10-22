City sees lightning, moderate showers

mumbai

After bright sunny conditions through the day, the city witnessed lightning and loud thunder, accompanied by moderate showers, on Monday evening.

The weather bureau had predicted thundershowers throughout the day for Monday but it only started post 9.30pm across Mumbai suburbs and south Mumbai. Between 8.30am and 8.30pm, the city saw negligible rain. Post monsoon showers are taking place under effect of northeast monsoon with weather systems developing in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, leading to mid-October rain, the weather bureau said.

“Temperatures were close to the normal-mark on Monday but rain intensity increased during the evening,” said SG Kamble, scientist, IMD. Light thundershowers have been predicted for Tuesday.

