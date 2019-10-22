e-paper
Tuesday, Oct 22, 2019

City sees lightning, moderate showers

mumbai Updated: Oct 22, 2019 01:56 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Hindustantimes
         

After bright sunny conditions through the day, the city witnessed lightning and loud thunder, accompanied by moderate showers, on Monday evening.

The weather bureau had predicted thundershowers throughout the day for Monday but it only started post 9.30pm across Mumbai suburbs and south Mumbai. Between 8.30am and 8.30pm, the city saw negligible rain. Post monsoon showers are taking place under effect of northeast monsoon with weather systems developing in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, leading to mid-October rain, the weather bureau said.

“Temperatures were close to the normal-mark on Monday but rain intensity increased during the evening,” said SG Kamble, scientist, IMD. Light thundershowers have been predicted for Tuesday.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 01:56 IST

Exit polls project a big win for BJP-Shiv Sena combine in Maharashtra
Haryana exit polls predict BJP’s return to power with landslide victory
‘Disappointed at $20 fee’: India to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday
Guru Ravidas temple demolished in Delhi forest can be reconstructed: SC
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
BSP worker votes, then throws ink on EVM machine in Maharashtra
Lady Gaga posts Sanskrit mantra, Twitter in tizzy. Here’s what it means
‘Nothing wrong’: J&K Governor on use of artillery guns by Indian army in PoK
