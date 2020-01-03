City sees season’s lowest max day temperature on Friday

mumbai

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:52 IST

The city and suburbs recorded cool and dry conditions on Friday as the mercury dropped to the lowest for this season so far. Friday’s maximum temperature was 27.8 degrees Celsius, a little more than a degree above the temperature recorded in 2016, when the city saw its lowest January temperature in 10 years. “The city is currently experiencing cool and dry northerly to northeasterly winds, which has kept the maximum and minimum temperatures below the normal mark,” said an official from the India Meteorological Department.

Colaba weather station, representative of south Mumbai, recorded 27.2 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees Celsius below normal and the lowest of this season so far. Humidity was low at 56% in the suburbs and 77% in south Mumbai, in the evening.

Santacruz weather observatory, representative of the suburbs, recorded a maximum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees Celsius below normal. Friday’s maximum temperature equalled the lowest maximum temperature recorded in January in 2018 and 2017 (27.8 degrees Celsius). In 2016, Mumbai recorded a maximum January temperature of 26 degrees Celsius, the lowest January maximum in 10 years. The minimum temperatures on Friday were 16.4 degrees Celsius in Santacruz and 18.5 degrees Celsius in Colaba. Independent meteorologists said cool conditions are likely to continue till Sunday. “This northerly wind pattern will keep temperatures below the normal mark for the next two days, and thereafter, easterly to southeasterly winds are likely to lead to comparatively warmer conditions from Monday onwards,” said Akshay Deoras, meteorologist and PhD researcher, University of Reading, UK.

The air quality index (AQI) in the city on Friday was at 202, falling under the ‘poor’ category as compared to 247 (poor) on Thursday. Malad recorded the worst AQI in the city at 308 (very poor). The AQI is a pollutant-measuring indicator. Meanwhile, there were thundershowers and hail across Vidarbha on Thursday. Although Friday was sunny, Deoras warned of more thundershowers in the region.

“Thundershowers are expected to resurface for Vidarbha on January 7,” he said.