e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / City to get 1st civic-run palliative care unit for cancer patients

City to get 1st civic-run palliative care unit for cancer patients

mumbai Updated: Feb 10, 2020 23:59 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustantimes
         

The city is all set to get its first palliative care unit for cancer patients in a public hospital. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in collaboration with a private agency, is planning a 54-bed unit in Grant Road exclusively for palliative care treatment for patients suffering from stage 4 cancer. The project has got an approval from BMC administration and is currently on the drawing board of the architecture department.

“The hospital will be constructed as an extension of BMC’s eye hospital. A part of the building, which was lying in a dilapidated condition, was demolished few years ago. Now that 2,000 sq metre area will be used for the construction of the new hospital,” said Dr Padmaja Keskar, executive health officer, BMC (Health). “This will be the first civic-run hospital to provide palliative healthcare to cancer patients in the city,” she added.

Palliative care includes a variety of medical services for those suffering from last stage of serious illnesses, such as cancer, chronic infections like HIV, drug-resistant tuberculosis, renal and liver failure, and helps improve their quality of life.

While some private hospitals and clinics in Mumbai do provide palliative care to patients, it is too expensive. Some private agencies also provide similar home services for bedridden patients.

Tata Memorial Hospital in Parel, which has India’s oldest palliative care unit — established in 1996 — has provided the service to more than 20,000 patients over the past three years. However, no civic-run hospital in Mumbai has palliative care units for cancer patients.

Amin Patel, an MLA who is the driving force behind the project, said it is a patient’s right to die with integrity and hence, palliative care has become the need of the hour. “We are in the final stage of getting approvals for the hospital. The process will likely be completed this week. With the palliative care unit in the hospital, hundreds of poor patients suffering from cancer will be able to opt for care at an affordable rate,” he said.

top news
US govt clears sale of $1.9 billion air defence weapon system to India
US govt clears sale of $1.9 billion air defence weapon system to India
One CM seat, 21 centres and 2,600 staff: EC gears up for counting day
One CM seat, 21 centres and 2,600 staff: EC gears up for counting day
How India quietly planned the evacuation of 600 Indian students from Wuhan
How India quietly planned the evacuation of 600 Indian students from Wuhan
VP Menon: An unsung hero of modern India | Opinion
VP Menon: An unsung hero of modern India | Opinion
IndiGo captain suspended for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger
IndiGo captain suspended for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger
Why the Delhi election matters | Opinion
Why the Delhi election matters | Opinion
India Predicted XI: Pant to return, multiple changes in line for 3rd ODI
India Predicted XI: Pant to return, multiple changes in line for 3rd ODI
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
trending topics
Delhi Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Oscars 2020General RawatOscars 2020 Winners

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News