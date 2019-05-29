Civic hospital doctor held for molesting intern in Navi Mumbai

A 32-year-old doctor working at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) hospital at Vashi was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly molesting an intern.

The police said Anurag Nalawde, a resident of Ghansoli, joined the hospital six months ago. Earlier, he had worked at the same medical college in Navi Mumbai where the 25-year-old complainant is a student.

On Sunday, when they were working on the night shift, Nalawde took the woman to a joggers’ park located near the hospital.

In her statement, the intern said that Nalwade first molested her there and later, on the hospital’s premises.

Inspector Sanjeev Dhumal from Vashi police station, said, “The woman is an MBBS student. As part of her curriculum, she joined the hospital as an intern on May 17. She had to work on both day and night shifts.”

“Around 12.45am on Sunday when she was at work, the accused suggested they go jogging at a park for a break. Since the doctor was her senior, she did not refuse,” said Dhumal.

“In the park, the doctor first offered her a bottle of beer, but she declined. After he drank some of it, he started touching her inappropriately,” said Dhumal.

On Monday, the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The police arrested the accused on Tuesday. He has been booked under sections 354 (sexual harassment), 354a (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures), and 354d (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sarita Musale, sub-inspector from Vashi police station, said, “We produced him in court on Tuesday. The court initially remanded him in police custody for 14 days. However, the accused later applied for bail and the court granted it.”

An official from the hospital said, “Nalawde had joined the hospital just a few months ago. We did not interact with him much. But his overall behaviour was satisfactory.”

Despite repeated attempts, Dr Prashant Jawade, medical superintendent of the hospital, was unavailable for comments.

