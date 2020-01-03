e-paper
Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Clothes vendor chases thieves on bike at Kamothe, nabs them

mumbai Updated: Jan 03, 2020 00:41 IST
HT Correspondent
Navi Mumbai

A 29-year-old woman, selling children’s clothes on a footpath at Kamothe, chased a couple who were fleeing after stealing clothes from her stall on Wednesday. The woman chased them sitting pillion on a bike with her relative while the accused were fleeing in an autorickshaw. After a one-kilometre chase, they nabbed the accused.

Sonali Susvirkar sells readymade children’s garments at Sector 35 in Kamothe.

On Wednesday evening, as there were customers thronging her stall shopping for clothes, a couple took advantage of the crowd.

Around 7 pm, the accused later identified as Sham Thakur, 41, and his accomplice Saru Jadhav, in her mid-thirties, managed to quietly put a bag of clothes kept aside the stall and bundled it into a nearby autorickshaw.

A hawker selling oranges next to Susvirkar’s stall noticed the theft and alerted her just when the autorickshaw was driving away.

“Susvirkar tried to run after the auto but could not stop it. She shouted out to a relative of hers. The man kickstarted his scooter and chased the auto for around a kilometre. They saw them getting on Kamothe bridge. They were able to block the way and stopped the auto. The driver got down and fled,” said an officer from Kamothe police station.

The couple was also attempting to flee when Susvirkar and her relative nabbed them. They checked the auto and found the stolen bag containing 38 leggings, three skirts and as many children’s shirt.

The couple was handed over to the Kamothe police, where a case of theft was registered against them and they were placed under arrest.

Police said the accused live in Ambernath. Officers are investigating to check if they have any history of thefts.

