CM visits Metro-3 station

mumbai

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 00:46 IST

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the on-going Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) work on Saturday with a visit to the Sahar Metro underground station.

Metro-3 is a 33.5-km fully underground Metro connecting the island city to the western suburbs. Officials from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) present during the visit said that Thackeray expressed satisfaction over the work.

Aaditya Thackeray, state tourism and environment minister, who also visited the site on Saturday, said that the Metro-Railway-BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) network will provide last-mile connectivity to Mumbaiites. He also tweeted that the Metro-3 work is progressing at a rapid pace.

MMRC has completed 48% of the tunnelling work for the Sahar Metro station. It is also building a cross-over tunnel between Sahar Road station and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) station.