e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Coivd-19: Raj Thackeray says Modi should have clarified on lockdown

Coivd-19: Raj Thackeray says Modi should have clarified on lockdown

mumbai Updated: Apr 04, 2020 21:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have clarified things on the lockdown, instead of asking people to light candles.

“The Prime Minister should have clarified on the steps being taken and how he is going to handle the economy. This would have given hope to the country” said Thackeray.

“There is a fear among the daily wagers and it is the duty of those in power to clarify things and assuage them,” he added.

He said that lighting candles was alright as there was nothing much to do at home.

He said that such lockdown is playing havoc with the economy

He also came down heavily on those indulging in black-marketing of essential goods and said they need to be bashed up and those videos should be made viral.

He warned that he feared that if the citizens continued to roam on the streets, the lockdown would be extended, and adversely affect the economy.

top news
India-US partnership to fight Covid-19, says PM Modi after call with Trump
India-US partnership to fight Covid-19, says PM Modi after call with Trump
Islamic State Khorasan chief Farooqui, who plotted Kabul gurdwara attack, arrested
Islamic State Khorasan chief Farooqui, who plotted Kabul gurdwara attack, arrested
Covid-19 updates| 6 virus deaths recorded in Maharashtra today: Officials
Covid-19 updates| 6 virus deaths recorded in Maharashtra today: Officials
‘Shining torches in the sky won’t solve the problem’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Shining torches in the sky won’t solve the problem’: Rahul Gandhi
Wasim Jaffer reveals all-time ODI team, no Indian bowler included
Wasim Jaffer reveals all-time ODI team, no Indian bowler included
Facebook tried to buy Pegasus to monitor iPhone users: NSO Group
Facebook tried to buy Pegasus to monitor iPhone users: NSO Group
In coronavirus-ravaged Italy, Ferrari says business mostly unharmed. Here’s why
In coronavirus-ravaged Italy, Ferrari says business mostly unharmed. Here’s why
‘If Covid-19 cases increase...’: Govt on containment plan as count crosses 3,000
‘If Covid-19 cases increase...’: Govt on containment plan as count crosses 3,000
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news