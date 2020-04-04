Coivd-19: Raj Thackeray says Modi should have clarified on lockdown

mumbai

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 21:42 IST

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have clarified things on the lockdown, instead of asking people to light candles.

“The Prime Minister should have clarified on the steps being taken and how he is going to handle the economy. This would have given hope to the country” said Thackeray.

“There is a fear among the daily wagers and it is the duty of those in power to clarify things and assuage them,” he added.

He said that lighting candles was alright as there was nothing much to do at home.

He said that such lockdown is playing havoc with the economy

He also came down heavily on those indulging in black-marketing of essential goods and said they need to be bashed up and those videos should be made viral.

He warned that he feared that if the citizens continued to roam on the streets, the lockdown would be extended, and adversely affect the economy.