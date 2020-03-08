‘Coming together of 3 parties is true democracy; no fissures in MVA govt’

mumbai

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:47 IST

Shiv Sena leader and state cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray took a veiled jibe at former ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and said the political class and government today have not learnt to live with dissent. As the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government completed 100 days in power last week, Thackeray hailed the coming together of the three ideologically diverse parties in Maharashtra calling it “democracy” in its “truest sense”.

“For half a decade now, the Indian political class and governments have not learnt to live with dissent and disagreement – internal or external. The concept of India is its vastness, not just by landmass, but in the idea of India itself and the voices within,” he wrote in a blog for NDTV.

Without naming the BJP, Thackeray said that political parties are hoping for “fissures” in the MVA owing to the diverse ideologies. “There are some political parties that still hoping there will be fissures, given that the three parties come from three different thought processes. To their disappointment, that isn’t the case,” he wrote.

The tourism and environment minister said that though the Sena had been vocal against the previous government, no one imagined that a “new political scenario would emerge” in Maharashtra post the State assembly polls. He said that the alliance of the Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Indian National Congress, which comes from diverse ideological backgrounds, shocked and surprised some.

The 29-year-old scion added that while every party follows its ideologies and gives voice to the people, the MVA government puts issues of every citizen at the forefront. He said that the core of the alliance is the Common Minimum Programme (CMP).

“The decisions and actions of the government are, therefore, purely adhering to the CMP. What is more interesting is that the CMP touches each and every sector of governance and life; profession and society,” he wrote.