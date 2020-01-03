e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Complete rail overbridges on CR: Commuters

Complete rail overbridges on CR: Commuters

mumbai Updated: Jan 03, 2020 01:08 IST
Ht Correspondent
Ht Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Thane railway passengers’ association has written to urban development and home minister Eknath Shinde about the delay in building rail overbridges (RoBs) between Thane and Kasara on Central Line.

The association said the delay in projects is the major reason for local trains on central line running late.

“The RoBs at Titwala, Wadavali, Vashind Diva and Kharegaon (Kalwa) stations on the Central line have been delayed for a long time. This has been causing delay in running local trains. The completion of the rail overbridges will shut level crossings and improve train schedule,” said Nandkumar Deshmukh, president of railway passengers’ association, Thane.

“The huge traffic of vehicles passing from the level crossing is noticed, especially near Diva and Kharegaon gate, causing more delay for the trains. Besides, lack of coordination between the particular civic body and railways has badly affected these projects,” said Deshmukh.

He said this is the fourth letter to the authorities. “We hope this time the minister will take note of the issue,” he added.

top news
CDS seeks plan on new air defence command to boost security in skies
CDS seeks plan on new air defence command to boost security in skies
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News