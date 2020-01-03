Complete rail overbridges on CR: Commuters

mumbai

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 01:08 IST

Thane railway passengers’ association has written to urban development and home minister Eknath Shinde about the delay in building rail overbridges (RoBs) between Thane and Kasara on Central Line.

The association said the delay in projects is the major reason for local trains on central line running late.

“The RoBs at Titwala, Wadavali, Vashind Diva and Kharegaon (Kalwa) stations on the Central line have been delayed for a long time. This has been causing delay in running local trains. The completion of the rail overbridges will shut level crossings and improve train schedule,” said Nandkumar Deshmukh, president of railway passengers’ association, Thane.

“The huge traffic of vehicles passing from the level crossing is noticed, especially near Diva and Kharegaon gate, causing more delay for the trains. Besides, lack of coordination between the particular civic body and railways has badly affected these projects,” said Deshmukh.

He said this is the fourth letter to the authorities. “We hope this time the minister will take note of the issue,” he added.