e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Consider starting e-hearings for RTI in all departments: Bombay HC to Maharashtra govt

Consider starting e-hearings for RTI in all departments: Bombay HC to Maharashtra govt

mumbai Updated: Sep 26, 2020 23:49 IST
K A Y Dodhiya
K A Y Dodhiya
         

The Bombay high court (HC) has asked the state information commission to fill up three vacant posts of information commissioners at Pune, Nagpur and Nashik and directed the state government to commence quasi-judicial hearings of all departments at the earliest via video-conferencing. It also directed the petitioners to make the general administration department of the Maharashtra government a party to the case.

A division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Girish S Kulkarni, while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by former chief information commissioner (CIC) Shailesh Gandhi and other RTI activists, was informed by advocate Sunil Ahya that there was a pendency of cases under the Right to Information (RTI) Act as hearings had been suspended due to the pandemic.

The PIL sought directions to the state information commission and Maharashtra government to conduct proceedings of all quasi-judicial or administrative hearings and initiate measures to continue them through video-conferencing during pandemic. Ahya submitted that the issue of pendency would be addressed if all the public authorities in Maharashtra started video conference hearings of pleas. The PIL stated that first appeals under the RTI Act could also be taken up through the same method.

Advocate Seema Chopda for the state information commission submitted that it was difficult to conduct hearings due to the limited staff and the posts of three commissioners at Pune, Nashik and Nagpur remaining vacant, and sought time to respond to the PIL.

After hearing the submissions, the court said the authorities should fill up the three vacant posts at the earliest and also asked Gandhi to add the state general administration department as party to the case so that their response to the grievances raised in the PIL could also be heard and to check if they can make arrangements for e-hearings.

The court asked the information commission and state authorities to file responses to the plea within three weeks and posted the PIL for hearing after four weeks.

top news
Akalis quit NDA over farm bills
Akalis quit NDA over farm bills
‘No longer the NDA envisioned by Vajpayee, Badal sahab’: Harsimrat after SAD’s exit from alliance
‘No longer the NDA envisioned by Vajpayee, Badal sahab’: Harsimrat after SAD’s exit from alliance
Reform in UN need of the hour, says PM Modi; questions global body’s response to Covid-19
Reform in UN need of the hour, says PM Modi; questions global body’s response to Covid-19
Delhi reports 46 Covid-19 deaths, highest toll in 72 days
Delhi reports 46 Covid-19 deaths, highest toll in 72 days
‘No morality, just political compulsion’: Punjab CM on SAD’s exit from NDA
‘No morality, just political compulsion’: Punjab CM on SAD’s exit from NDA
Shubman Gill leads a super Knights’ show against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Shubman Gill leads a super Knights’ show against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Meeting between Fadnavis, Sanjay Raut sets tongues wagging
Meeting between Fadnavis, Sanjay Raut sets tongues wagging
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In