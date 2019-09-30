e-paper
Cooper Hospital ward boy molests patient’s mother

mumbai Updated: Sep 30, 2019 00:06 IST
Jayprakash Naidu
Jayprakash Naidu
Hindustantimes
         

A 53-year-old ward boy at RN Cooper Hospital was arrested by the Juhu police on Saturday for allegedly molesting a 32-year-old woman who had visited the hospital to get a medical certificate for her eight-year-old son, who is mentally challenged. The accused molested her on the pretext of helping her. She then called the police control room and he was arrested.

According to the Juhu police, the arrested accused has been identified as Vijay Dhavde. On September 23, the complainant, her husband, and their minor son visited the hospital for tests but were asked to return on September 28.

On Saturday at 7am, the complainant came to the hospital with her son, to get the medical tests done. During the procedural work, she met Dhavde who told her he would help expedite the paperwork.

On this pretext, he took her to a secluded spot in the hospital and touched her shoulder and waist. She warned him not to touch her and started walking away from him but he said he would help her, and touched her again. The complainant then screamed and called the police control room. A team from Juhu police station reached the spot and arrested Dhavde.

Dr Pinakin Gujjar, dean of RN Cooper Hospital, confirmed the arrest. “The Class 4 employee accused of the crime worked as a ward boy. The police took him away on Saturday. We have ordered an inquiry into the incident and will take appropriate action,” said Gujjar.

A police officer from Juhu police station said, “We have booked him under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for molestation, and have received his police custody till October 1 from a magistrate court on Sunday.”

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 00:06 IST

