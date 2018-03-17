| mumbai news | Hindustan Times

The Bandra Government Railway Police (GRP) officers on Thursday night arrested the man who snatched a teenager’s mobile phone and dragged her to the footboard of a suburban train last Saturday.

After 18-year-old Miloni Parekh registered a first information report (FIR), GRP officials had tightened security on stations especially from Matunga to Vile Parle to nab the accused, after they recovered the CCTV grab of the robber.

On Thursday night around 8.30pm, when the harbour line train from CST to Andheri had halted at Khar station, a team of police officers stationed there saw a man jumping into the second class of the ladies compartment.

The officers followed him and saw that the accused had snatched a woman’s mobile phone who was sitting inside the coach.

However, they managed to nab him before he could jump off.

The police later confirmed that the 20-year-old accused was the same robber they have been trying to trace since Saturday.

“The accused, who has been identified as Abdul Halim Shaikh, was caught red-handed. However, he changed his appearance and haircut over the past five days. We were able to confirm he was the same robber only when the girl’s mother identified him,” said an RPF officer.

Sunilkumar Jadhav, senior police inspector, Bandra GRP, said that Shaikh, who is a footpath dweller at Behrampada in Bandra (East), was arrested on charges of theft and assault under sections 379 and 356 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said Jadhav.

The police have also arrested the man who bought the stolen phone from Shaikh, identified as Rubal Tejamal, 26.

Apart from Parekh’s phone, the police have recovered two other phones from Shaikh including a Samsung G7 worth Rs20,000.

“I am glad the robber is caught before anyone else got hurt,” said Parul Parekh, the teen’s mother.