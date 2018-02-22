Cops book Mumbai man for harassing actress, sending her lewd message

A 27-year-old small-time actress has filed a police complaint against a man for sending her a lewd text message and calling her a prostitute. Just last week, the accused, Vishwanath Shetty, was booked by the police for sexually harassing another woman.

Though complaints have been filed against the accused at two police stations — at Amboli and Oshiwara — no action has been taken against him, as yet.

The Oshiwara police, who are investigating the latest case, said the complainant and Shetty are members of the same gym located on New Link Road in Andheri (west) and acquainted with each other. He is a local political worker, police sources said.

In her complaint, the actress said that Shetty had been finding excuses to call her frequently, despite her telling him not to call her.

On January 29, Shetty called her repeatedly on the phone and through WhatsApp. When she sent him a message asking him why he was troubling her, he responded by calling her a prostitute.

After consulting her family and friends, on Wednesday night, the actress finally approached the Oshiwara police, who registered an FIR under section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. The actress also submitted screenshots of the message sent by the accused.

Subhash Khanvilkar, senior police inspector of Oshiwara police station, confirmed the registration of the FIR. “We are verifying the allegations, after which appropriate action will be taken,” he said.

On February 13, another actress filed a complaint against Shetty at Amboli police station, alleging that he was stalking her and demanding that she be his girlfriend. He had also referred to her as a prostitute while speaking about her with others, she said in her complaint, adding that when she confronted him, he threatened to harm her and made lewd comments.