Corona scare: Schools ask edu dept to postpone all events

Corona scare: Schools ask edu dept to postpone all events

mumbai Updated: Mar 11, 2020 23:40 IST
With the coronavirus scare gripping the state, schools have requested the education department to cancel all its scheduled activities for now. In a letter addressed to the department on Wednesday, the BJP’s teacher cell requested the postponement of ‘Shikshanotsav’ – an initiative under which schools would display their projects.

“The event has been scheduled across the state and every district has to organise its respective exhibitions by March 17. In light of the corona scare, it would be better to postpone it,” said Anil Bornare, coordinator of the teacher cell (Mumbai and Konkan district). The event is slotted to be held in Mumbai on March 16 and 17 at Andheri.

Shikshak Bharati, another teachers’ wing from the state, has demanded that schools remain shut for the next few days to ensure that students remain safe.

Teachers also urged the government to postpone the census data collection work between March and June. “The BMC had asked teachers to stay in town to do the census-related work. We hope that the entire exercise will be postponed in light of the corona scare,” said Rajesh Pandya, teacher at Fatimadevi High School in Malad.

An education department official said that a decision in will be made after further discussions.

