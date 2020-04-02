Coronavirus lockdown: Thane society sets up medical helpline for residents

mumbai

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 23:21 IST

A co-operative housing complex in Thane has set up its own medical helpline for its 2,000-odd residents and restricted the entry of outsiders into its premises as part of its preventive measures against the spread of Covid-19.

Tarangan Complex Federation in Thane comprises three societies and nine residential buildings. Among its residents are around 30 practicing doctors who work in some of the prominent hospitals in the area. “There are three high-profile doctors in our complex who have committed that they will available 24x7, in case anyone from the society needs help. This has been done because in a situation like this, there should be no panic and members will have guidance from the right source,” said Manohar Kataria, treasurer, Tarangan Complex Federation. Kataria added that one physician, who runs a clinic, has stocked essential medicines and is available on call and for home consultancy.

Movement of residents outside the complex’s premises have been restricted as has the entry of outsiders. Vegetable and fruit vendors are allowed in an open space in the premises and there is a supermarket next to the housing society where residents can shop for groceries.

“We have restricted movement of the people in open areas, except a few who have pets. All our common facilities are now shut since the government ordered gyms should be shut. Also, we have two lifts in our building, of which only one is allowed to function these days,” said Rajan Junagade, secretary, Tarangan Complex Federation.

The housing complex also has its own “task force”, which takes care of the elderly and has followed up on those residents who had travelled abroad recently but were not stamped at the airport upon their return to Mumbai. “The task force, which consists of around 40 volunteers from the complex, looks after the elderly to help them in case of any necessity and also co-ordinates others tasks,” said Dr Hrishikesh Iyer, a dentist and resident of the society.