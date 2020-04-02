e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Coronavirus lockdown: Thane society sets up medical helpline for residents

Coronavirus lockdown: Thane society sets up medical helpline for residents

mumbai Updated: Apr 02, 2020 23:21 IST
Yesha Kotak
Yesha Kotak
Hindustantimes
         

A co-operative housing complex in Thane has set up its own medical helpline for its 2,000-odd residents and restricted the entry of outsiders into its premises as part of its preventive measures against the spread of Covid-19.

Tarangan Complex Federation in Thane comprises three societies and nine residential buildings. Among its residents are around 30 practicing doctors who work in some of the prominent hospitals in the area. “There are three high-profile doctors in our complex who have committed that they will available 24x7, in case anyone from the society needs help. This has been done because in a situation like this, there should be no panic and members will have guidance from the right source,” said Manohar Kataria, treasurer, Tarangan Complex Federation. Kataria added that one physician, who runs a clinic, has stocked essential medicines and is available on call and for home consultancy.

Movement of residents outside the complex’s premises have been restricted as has the entry of outsiders. Vegetable and fruit vendors are allowed in an open space in the premises and there is a supermarket next to the housing society where residents can shop for groceries.

“We have restricted movement of the people in open areas, except a few who have pets. All our common facilities are now shut since the government ordered gyms should be shut. Also, we have two lifts in our building, of which only one is allowed to function these days,” said Rajan Junagade, secretary, Tarangan Complex Federation.

The housing complex also has its own “task force”, which takes care of the elderly and has followed up on those residents who had travelled abroad recently but were not stamped at the airport upon their return to Mumbai. “The task force, which consists of around 40 volunteers from the complex, looks after the elderly to help them in case of any necessity and also co-ordinates others tasks,” said Dr Hrishikesh Iyer, a dentist and resident of the society.

top news
Coronavirus: How world reached a million cases in 93 days
Coronavirus: How world reached a million cases in 93 days
Government may borrow Rs 40k crore as cash-strapped states seek funds
Government may borrow Rs 40k crore as cash-strapped states seek funds
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Tracking to testing: Control rooms at forefront of efforts to contain Covid-19 spread
Tracking to testing: Control rooms at forefront of efforts to contain Covid-19 spread
There was shortage of safety gear, says doctor who tested positive; recovers
There was shortage of safety gear, says doctor who tested positive; recovers
17 companies asked to help meet 38mn unit PPE shortfall
17 companies asked to help meet 38mn unit PPE shortfall
‘If I fail I will never come back,’ Tendulkar told Azhar when asked to open
‘If I fail I will never come back,’ Tendulkar told Azhar when asked to open
Longest time Anushka & I have been together at one place: Kohli on lockdown
Longest time Anushka & I have been together at one place: Kohli on lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara BhaskerCovid-19 New Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news