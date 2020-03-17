Coronavirus: Pubs, discos to be shut till Mar 31

mumbai

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 23:27 IST

To prevent the spread of coronavirus by discouraging gatherings at public places, the Mumbai Police has directed all dance bars, discotheques, pub, hotels, orchestra bars, bands, DJs, live bands and other establishments in the city to shut from Tuesday till March 31.

“If any establishment is found operating then strict action would be taken against the establishment operator,” said a police statement released on Tuesday.

“The police department will ensure stalling the spread of the virus by discouraging gatherings at public places,” said Vinoy Kumar Choubey, joint commissioner of police (Law and Order) . Reacting to the development Sukesh Shetty, general secretary of Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) said, “Our association has 8,000 establishments in Mumbai alone which include 90 odd pubs and lounge bars and about 90 performance bars. We will follow the instructions laid down by the government.”

Varsha Kale, honorary president of the Bharatiya Bar Girls Union (BBGU), with which about 100 bar dancers are associated said, “ Although it will affect the livelihood of the bar dancers, we accept the government’s directive.”