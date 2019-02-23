Courier boy attacks 2 Dadar women as they force him to speak Marathi, held

The Shivaji Park police arrested a 28-year-old courier boy on Friday for assaulting two women at a Dadar high-rise building. The police said the Ibrahim Shaikh assaulted the women after they insisted that he talks to them in Marathi, and not in Hindi.

The two women, sisters Sujita Pednekar, 48, and Vinita Pednekar, 50 are insurance consultants and live on the 10th floor of a building opposite the Shivaji Park post office. Shaikh arrived at their door on Friday afternoon to deliver a package. When Sujita Pednekar opened the door, Shaikh started speaking in Hindi. When she insisted that he speaks to her in Marathi, Shaikh got agitated and told her that he was a “Hindustani” and that “Maharashtra is in Hindustan”. Sujita Pednekar alleged that Shaikh started arguing. She said her sister joined them and the two decided to take a picture of Shaikh to complain to his agency.

The police said this is when Shaikh got irritated and attacked the sisters with the pen in his hand. The assault left Sujita with deep gash.

The Shivaji Park police registered a case against Shaikh, while his courier company fired him from the job.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 10:15 IST