Courier boy gives ₹7K to Kamothe resident, cheated

mumbai

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 01:03 IST

A courier delivery man was tricked by an unidentified person into giving him ₹7,000 and asking him to collect the money from his mother upstairs. The delivery man was in for a rude shock when he found out that the accused was not a resident of the housing society.

The Kamothe police lodged a case of cheating against the unidentified accused following a complaint by Darshan Jadhav, 21, on Tuesday night. Jadhav told the police he was on his regular duty of delivering parcels at Kamothe on November 15.

Jadhav, who was hired for the job barely six months ago, said he entered the Siddhivinayak Residency building at Sector 9 to deliver a courier. When Jadhav reached the gate, a man in his mid-twenties allegedly met him there and asked him if he had a parcel for room number 203. When Jadhav said he does, the man asked him for a change of Rs200.

“When Jadhav gave him the change, the accused asked him how many Rs500 notes does he have as he needed more money. Jadhav counted cash in front of him and said he has 14 notes totaling to Rs7,000. The accused then asked him to give him the money and collect cash from his home upstairs,” said an officer from Kamothe police station.

When Jadhav went to the apartment, he found it locked. On enquiring, the neighbour told him there was no such man living in the building. Jadhav informed his employers about the conman and they filed a case with the police.