e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

Courier boy gives ₹7K to Kamothe resident, cheated

mumbai Updated: Nov 21, 2019 01:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A courier delivery man was tricked by an unidentified person into giving him ₹7,000 and asking him to collect the money from his mother upstairs. The delivery man was in for a rude shock when he found out that the accused was not a resident of the housing society.

The Kamothe police lodged a case of cheating against the unidentified accused following a complaint by Darshan Jadhav, 21, on Tuesday night. Jadhav told the police he was on his regular duty of delivering parcels at Kamothe on November 15.

Jadhav, who was hired for the job barely six months ago, said he entered the Siddhivinayak Residency building at Sector 9 to deliver a courier. When Jadhav reached the gate, a man in his mid-twenties allegedly met him there and asked him if he had a parcel for room number 203. When Jadhav said he does, the man asked him for a change of Rs200.

“When Jadhav gave him the change, the accused asked him how many Rs500 notes does he have as he needed more money. Jadhav counted cash in front of him and said he has 14 notes totaling to Rs7,000. The accused then asked him to give him the money and collect cash from his home upstairs,” said an officer from Kamothe police station.

When Jadhav went to the apartment, he found it locked. On enquiring, the neighbour told him there was no such man living in the building. Jadhav informed his employers about the conman and they filed a case with the police.

top news
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
‘Will work together but Rajinikanth not joining my party’: Kamal Haasan
‘Will work together but Rajinikanth not joining my party’: Kamal Haasan
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
BHU Muslim Sanskrit teacher row: Fresh protests in favour of Firoz Khan
BHU Muslim Sanskrit teacher row: Fresh protests in favour of Firoz Khan
trending topics
HTLS 2019UPSC Result 2019Sabyasachi MukherjeeXiaomi Mi Band 3iPM ModiAnkhiyon Se Goli MareBSNL

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News